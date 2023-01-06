Notification Settings

Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dead at 70

By Megan Jones

Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus has died aged 70, coroners' officers have confirmed.

Robin Stanislaw Ligus, from Baschurch, had been detained in a secure hospital after being found responsible for the murders of three men in the 1990s.

Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of Robert Young, 75, during a burglary at Mr Young's home in Shrewsbury two years previously.

In 2011 he was charged with murdering three other men in Shropshire, also in 1994, and jurors ruled that he was responsible for two of the deaths.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were asked to rule on whether or not Ligus was responsible for the killings following a trial of facts, after he was declared unfit to plead following a stroke in 2006.

The jury found him responsible for killing Ludlow antiques dealer Trevor Bradley, 53, and Brian Coles, 57 but acquitted him of the killing of Bernard Czyzewska, 36, whose body was found in the River Severn in Shrewsbury in November 1994.

Ligus, a former painter and decorator, was detained in a secure hospital indefinitely following the jurors' ruling.

He was told by a judge he would be returned to prison to resume his original sentence if he was ever deemed fit to be freed from hospital.

Ligus, a father-of-three, lived in Middletown Square, Shrewsbury, at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors in the trial of facts claimed Ligus was a heroin and cocaine user and had committed the crimes to get money for his drug addiction.

The coroner's office for Birmingham and Solihull confirmed that an inquest into his death will be opened on Monday, January 9 in Birmingham.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

