Police investigating alleged Boxing Day rape tape off Telford path

The path was taped off as part of the police investigation. Picture: Mike Sheridan

Officers have taped off an area on a path off the Silkin Way in Madeley, Telford, near to the St Mary's Primary School.

A police van could be seen at the scene on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said they were carrying out enquiries after a reported rape around 10pm on Boxing Day.

The force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

The spokesman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries after a report a woman had been raped in the vicinity of Silkin Way in Madeley.

"The incident happened around 10pm on Monday, December 26.

"Enquiries are on-going to locate a named suspect.

"Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries is asked to contact DS Chris Smith by email: chris.smith@westmercia.police.uk (reference: 00524_I_26122022).