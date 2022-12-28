Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police investigating alleged Boxing Day rape tape off Telford path

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police say they are investigating a report of rape – with enquiries ongoing to locate a 'named suspect'.

The path was taped off as part of the police investigation. Picture: Mike Sheridan
The path was taped off as part of the police investigation. Picture: Mike Sheridan

Officers have taped off an area on a path off the Silkin Way in Madeley, Telford, near to the St Mary's Primary School.

A police van could be seen at the scene on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said they were carrying out enquiries after a reported rape around 10pm on Boxing Day.

The force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

The spokesman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries after a report a woman had been raped in the vicinity of Silkin Way in Madeley.

"The incident happened around 10pm on Monday, December 26.

"Enquiries are on-going to locate a named suspect.

"Anyone with information that may help police with their enquiries is asked to contact DS Chris Smith by email: chris.smith@westmercia.police.uk (reference: 00524_I_26122022).

"Alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News