Pictured: Telford domestic abuser jailed for five years after attacks on women

Connor Buchanan

Connor Buchanan, from Telford, was found guilty and sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court last Friday for his crimes.

The court heard how between May 2021 and June 2022 he had seriously assaulted two women on two separate occasions. Buchanan was later arrested and charged.

Buchanan, now 21, continued to intimidate one of the victims whilst in custody by sending her letters regarding his upcoming trial.

Buchanan, of Wallett Drive in Muxton, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and two counts of witness intimidation.

He assaulted one female victim occasioning actual bodily harm in the Telford area in May 2021. He was also found guilty of intimidating a witness in the case in March of this year.

Relating to another victim in Shrewsbury, he was found guilty of one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm in April and May of this year, and one count of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship in February, both relating to the same victim.

He was found guilty of intimidating a witness in that case on two dates in July and September of this year.

For the assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the first victim, he was sentenced to 15 months in jail. For witness intimidation in that case he was given six months, to run consecutively.

For his controlling/coercive behaviour against the second victim, he was sentenced to 24 months in jail. For causing grievous bodily harm against that woman he received six months to run consecutively. For witness intimidation in the case he was given nine months consecutively.

All of the sentences will run consecutively, totalling 60 months. He was also given a 10-year restraining order.

Police Constable Kieran Gale welcomed the sentence. He said: “This is a really good result, the sentence and restraining orders handed to Buchanan reflect both the severity of his actions and his clear lack of remorse, shown by his persistence in continuing in such a manner, even whilst under investigation.

“Above anything else, I admire the strength and courage of the two women who came forward and have helped to bring this man to justice. I hope this sentence will offer them both a chance to close this chapter of their lives. I also hope their bravery encourages others who may find themselves in a similar position to come forward and report to us.

“We will act on all reports made and offer our full support to anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic violence – as this case shows both we, the police, and the courts take any reports of domestic abuse very seriously.”