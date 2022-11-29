'There appears to be a dog in court!': Lawyer's barking mad pet crashes Shrewsbury hearing

A prosecutor's canine companion set tails wagging when it was an uninvited guest at a sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

The lawyer, who was discussing the case via video link, had to scramble from his desk and usher his four-legged friend into another room as it loudly barked for the courtroom to hear.

The periwigged Recorder Anthony Warner said sternly: "There appears to be a dog in court, when there shouldn't be."

After moving the dog out of his office, the prosecutor replied: "All is calm!"