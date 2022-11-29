Bridgnorth driver facing jail for causing teenage cyclist's death

Florentine Chinanga–Chou

Florentine Chinanga–Chou died after his bicycle was struck by a red Vauxhall Corsa, in Midland Road, Darlaston, in the early hours of November 27, 2020.

Christopher Talbot, of Orchard Road, Bridgnorth, pleaded guilty to causing his death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The 38-year-old also pleaded guilty to burglary, driving whilst disqualified, without a licence and insurance.

Boots in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, was boarded up after the burglary

The case relates to an earlier burglary at Boots, in Dudley Street, Wolverhampton, after which the same car was in collision with Mr Chinanga–Chou a short time later.

Mr Chinanga–Chou, from Darlaston, was treated by emergency services following the collision, but despite their efforts he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Following his death his family said Mr Chinanga–Chou had been stolen from them "in the cruellest of manner”.

Talbot is due to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

He will also be sentenced after previously pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified, with those offences committed in March this year while he was on court bail.

Mr Rupert Jones, prosecuting, said the car being driven by Talbot had been involved in a burglary and, about an hour and 20 minutes later, he drove past a police car.

He said Talbot then accelerated and turned off the car's headlights.

Mr Jones said he was driving at speeds of between 63mph and 68mph in a 30mph zone. After the collision he fled the scene and was arrested later that day.

Defending Talbot, Mr Harinderpal Dhami said the immediate build-up to the collision was short-lived and he lost control of the vehicle.