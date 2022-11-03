Five Telford businesses hit by string of burglaries and attempted break-ins in one night

Five burglaries in Lawley were reported to police on Saturday night, including two premises on Birchfield Way, pictured. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police confirmed reports of five break-ins that had occurred at five business premises in Lawley in the early hours of Saturday, October 29.

Reports included two premises on Birchfield Way, Lawley where a small amount of cash and two iPads were reported stolen from one, and nothing reported stolen from the other.

A small amount of cash and two electric items were reported stolen from a premises at Cadman Court.

And at a different location on Cadman Court, two attempted burglaries were reported where nothing was allegedly stolen.