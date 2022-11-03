Notification Settings

Five Telford businesses hit by string of burglaries and attempted break-ins in one night

By Megan Jones

Several businesses in one part of Telford were hit in a one-night spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries.

Five burglaries in Lawley were reported to police on Saturday night, including two premises on Birchfield Way, pictured. Photo: Google
West Mercia Police confirmed reports of five break-ins that had occurred at five business premises in Lawley in the early hours of Saturday, October 29.

Reports included two premises on Birchfield Way, Lawley where a small amount of cash and two iPads were reported stolen from one, and nothing reported stolen from the other.

A small amount of cash and two electric items were reported stolen from a premises at Cadman Court.

And at a different location on Cadman Court, two attempted burglaries were reported where nothing was allegedly stolen.

Call police on 101 with any information.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

