Spike in quad bike thefts sparks Shropshire police alert to owners

Bishop's Castle and Rural Safer Neighbourhood team say older models of quad bikes are being targeted and removed with the aid of a trailer.

A spokesman for the safer neighbourhood team said: "This month has seen a spike in quad bike thefts. The gang have targeted older models in this area and appear to be removing the quads with the aid of a trailer.

"If you own a quad please take some measures to make the vehicle as difficult as you can to steal.

"Consider shackling them together, or chaining them to a hitch secured to the ground or strong fabric of a building. Secure them in a secure building and consider blocking the entrance with other machinery or vehicles.

"Consider the access to farmyards and buildings - if gates or entrances are no longer used, then seal them off. Restrict access routes to the premises where possible."

They add that the use of tracking systems can notify if a quad is being interfered with or moved, allowing for a prompt response to either prevent the theft, locate a stolen quad and detain offenders.

Owners are also advised to keep a record of serial numbers, chassis and model numbers and take note of any custom marks on the vehicle, also keep photographs of the quad.

The SNT, based at Bishop's Castle Police Station, in Union Street, Bishop's Castle, covers parishes including Colebatch, Clun, Llanfair Waterdine, Newcastle on Clun, Stowe, Bucknell, Bedstone, Hopton Castle, and Clungunford.

Two recent thefts alerted to the police have been the burglary of a Honda TRX 350 quad and trailer stolen from a farm outbuilding, in Clunton, overnight on October 4 and 5.

A Honda TRX 420 was stolen from farm outbuildings at Mardu around 11pm on September 26. Police say suspects were seen riding the quad through Clun at 11.10pm and into Radnor Wood. The quad appears to have been loaded onto a trailer and towed away.