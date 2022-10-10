Shropshire charity urges public to report wildlife crime to police first

A pigeon is held by Fran Hill, manager at Cuan Wildlife Rescue

Cuan Wildlife Rescue issued a reminder to members of the public to call West Mercia Police or 101 immediately if they witness a wildlife crime.

Set up in 1990, the charity cares for sick, injured or orphaned animals at its rescue centre in Much Wenlock and treats around 6,000 creatures each day.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the charity said the police have more jurisdiction and the ability to deal with wildlife crime when incidents occur.

They went on to say that culprits are often prosecuted if the police are contacted first and that police should be contacted before the animals are brought to the centre for treatment.

The charity said: "When the Police are called, ask for the “Wildlife Crime Officer” – most areas do have one.

"They would need information on where the crime is taking place, when it happened, who and what is involved, descriptions of anyone seen and what exactly occurred.

"Photographic evidence if achievable and finally the exact area, using the “WhatThreeWords” app if possible, would be very beneficial.

"If it is not safe for you to intervene, it also wouldn’t be for our staff and volunteers, so the Police would need to be the first contact."

The charity recently received a call from a member of the public about a Canada goose and other water birds being attacked by a group of children.