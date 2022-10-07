Notification Settings

Shropshire police search premises over 'persecution of birds of prey'

By Megan Howe

Officers from Shropshire's Rural Crime Team have conducted a search of a premises suspected of being involved in the persecution of birds of prey.

Stock image by Alexa from Pixabay
The West Mercia Police officers were assisted by representatives from Natural England and UK Wildlife Crime Unit.

The announcement was made at around 11.50am on the Rural Matters Twitter page.

Several items were seized and are being forensically examined.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

