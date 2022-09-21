West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

The plans are part of a £900,000 package to improve road safety in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin confirmed by John Campion – Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia.

The stretch of road where the average speed cameras will be based is yet to be decided, but the funding opens up the possibility of the measures being introduced on the A41.

Councils will be asked to put forward a case for the best location, while senior police will also have a say.

The announcement comes after calls from residents and politicians to take action over the number of crashes and injuries on the A41.

Since the start of 2017 there have been more than 190 crashes where people were killed or injured on the road between Cosford and Whitchurch.

A number of councillors from both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils said they wanted average speed cameras put in place on the road.

In July Shropshire Council also passed a motion specifically calling for the introduction of the cameras between Whitchurch and Hinstock.

Confirming the funding Mr Campion said he was aware of people's concerns over the route.

His funding also includes new officers for West Mercia Police's road safety team, and new mobile camera vans.

He said: “It is a sad fact that too many people die or are seriously injured on our roads. This huge investment of £900,000 into vital road safety measures is something I am extremely proud of, as I know it will have a direct impact on so many people’s lives in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“It is also important that this funding will ensure West Mercia Police is using the best technology available to carry out policing efficiently.

“Residents and businesses across West Mercia tell me time and time again that roads in their communities need to be safer. I understand residents in Shropshire have raised concerns about the A41, I will continue to work closely with West Mercia Police to make sure they are addressed.”

Mr Campion said that the package included £365,800 allocated to increase West Mercia Police’s Road Safety team by 11.5 full-time officers.

The team aims to reduce collisions and casualties on the roads through speed enforcement, engineering, road safety education, training courses and awareness campaigns.

The commissioner said that £150,000 would also go towards other measures "to increase mobile enforcement capability".

They include the purchase of two mobile camera vans, more advanced mobile camera equipment, and 'additional revenue resource to support an increase in enforcement'.