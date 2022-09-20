'Happy birthday Dylan': Hit and run victim's family in fresh plea to end 'terrible pain' one year on

Dylan Price with niece Azaylia and sisters Izzy and Olivia

Dylan Price, aged 17, was hit on Sunday, September 19 last year on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop's Castle. Police officers and the West Midlands Ambulance Service attended but he died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed Dylan's injuries were consistent with a collision with a vehicle.

His family have released a statement, along with a new image, in the hope that someone will come forward and speak to officers:

“Today would be Dylan’s 19th birthday," they said. "While we continue to grieve and mourn his death, to miss his face and feel that gap in our lives, we choose today to, as much as possible, celebrate his life and our love for him.

“A year ago yesterday, while walking home from a night out, Dylan was hit by a car and was taken from us forever. All his hopes, his dreams and his entire future were suddenly gone and a day hasn’t passed we haven’t missed and wanted him back.

“Birthdays are supposed to be a time for joy and looking forward and while we will try today to remember all the wonderful things about him that we all loved, we can’t escape from the hole in our lives left by his absence.

“As a family will never be the same again, and we are completely at a loss and it’s a loss felt by our whole community.

“We have just one wish today, beyond having Dylan back, and that is that someone please come forward and give the police the information, any information, that can help them and us bring an end to this terribly painful time.

“We would like to thank everyone everywhere who has supported us and sent their love and wishes and has given us the strength to keep going during the darkest days and nights.

“Happy Birthday Dylan.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 140i of September 19, 2021. You can also visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about