Sniffer dog duo uncovers stash of illegal cigarettes in Telford & Wrekin raids

By Megan Jones

Police and council staff have confiscated several containments of counterfeit cigarettes aided by two four-legged friends.

Cooper helped sniff out illegal tobacco stored in a wall

Officers from West Mercia Police, Telford & Wrekin Councils Trading Standards staff, and night-time enforcement departments took part in a series of raids across the borough on Wednesday, September 7.

The illicit tobacco operation was supported by BWY Canine, with sniffer dogs Cooper and Yo Yo.

The moment Cooper sniffed out the counterfeit goods on the other side of a wall was captured on video by BWY Canine.

West Mercia Police said intelligence gathered previously led the team to visit five premises across the borough.

Four out of five of the premises resulted in the seizure of a significant number of counterfeit cigarettes, illegal vape machines and a quantity of unlabelled, homemade wine for sale.

Aided by the dogs, police were forced to smash a wall to get to some of the seized items, while others were discovered behind a false toilet mirror.

BWY Canine is an award-winning provider of detection dogs, training and consultancy services. They are featured on Quest Red TV show, Dog Detectives.











