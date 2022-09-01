Man arrested over 'hit-and-run' death of teenager Dylan Price

Dylan Price

West Mercia Police said the man, in his 50s and from Bishop's Castle, had been arrested this morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and of sending malicious communications.

Officers said the arrest is in connection with the death of 17-year-old Dylan, who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run last year – the day before his 18th birthday.

Dylan, a popular 17-year-old who played rugby for Shrewsbury and Bishop's Castle, was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in the early hours of September 19, last year.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics Dylan died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that his injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

Police have stressed that a 42-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving was released with no further action as officers were satisfied he was not involved in the collision.

The latest development comes almost a year since Dylan was killed, the day before his 18th birthday.

A series of appeals have been made in an effort to find out what happened to the 17-year-old, including an offer of a £15,000 reward earlier this year.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information following Dylan’s death and anyone with any information or dash-cam footage around the time of the incident is asked to report it online by visiting https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 140i of September 19, 2021.