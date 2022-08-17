West Mercia Police to ramp up efforts to crack down on drink driving

It comes as the summer holidays and long nights can present opportunities where people may be tempted to drink and drive.

The campaign serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence of drink and drugs – and the consequences that can lead to.

As a result, West Mercia Police officers will increase enforcement over the next few weeks in the daytime and at night.

Over the past five years, 27 people have died and 191 have been seriously injured in West Mercia following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor.

Officials have said there is no foolproof way of calculating how much someone can drink and remain under the limit, or knowing how much an individual person can drink and still drive safely.

Any amount of alcohol or drugs can affect a person's ability to drive and there are numerous consequences of driving with alcohol or drugs in your system.

Importantly, it is hard to calculate how long they may stay in your body.

There are a number of alternatives available including public transport, taxis and sharing designated drivers.

Superintendent Steph Brighton for West Mercia Police said: "It’s extremely frustrating that some motorists still selfishly choose to drive under the influence of drink or drugs in the knowledge that their actions could kill or seriously injure themselves or others.

"Drink or drug driving is completely unacceptable and identifying motorists who are prepared to take such a risk is a priority for us.

"Enforcement takes place 24/7 in order to detect those who are willing to take the risk and to protect other road users.