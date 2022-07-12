Police and crime commissioner John Campion

Speaking after the publication into Child Sexual Exploitation in Telford, Richard Cooper said he was embarrassed to acknowledge the failures of the past.

But he said that there is now a very different approach.

"The victims are seen as victims and we are absolutely dedicated to the protection of children, " he said.

"There was not the cohesion that there is today. We have set up teams incorporating police and other agencies."

The Assistant Chief Constable acknowledged that Operation Chalice should not have been seen as a one off investigation.

"Child Sexual Exploitation has been going on for generations and I can not promise that it will not happen again.

"But we will go after and prosecute the offenders."

He said that throughout there had been dedicated officers who had gone after the offenders.

"Indeed they were the catalyst for the offences coming to light."

The Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said he was very sorry for the failures of the past and that victims, their families and the wider community had been let down.

"Lessons have been learnt and we now much rebuilt the confidence in the police in Telford."

"Money has been invested in more police officers in the force and scrutiny has been improved."

Both men urged people to trust police to investigate the crimes in future.

Mr Cooper said: "If you are being or have been exploited, if you are concerned about someone who maybe being exploited do not hesitate to get in touch. We will listen to you and we will act."