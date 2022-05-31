Majority of 999 calls to West Mercia Police answered within 10 seconds

Malinsgate Police Station, Telford

It comes as part of the Government’s Beating Crime Plan, in which the 999 Performance Data was published today. (31)

West Mercia Police ranked 20th in the league table for the fastest response time out of 44 forces, with a mean answering time of 11.7 seconds.

When members of the public ring 999 they are initially connected to a BT operator.

The new data shows combined statistics from the time BT receives the call to the time it is transferred and picked up by individual forces.

Without the time delay between the initial BT operator and West Mercia Police, the force's data estimates that 92 per cent of calls are picked up by West Mercia Police within 10 seconds.

The lag between BT and individual forces is apparently a national issue, which West Mercia Police are looking to improve on with BT.

Rachel Jones, assistant chief constable of West Mercia Police, said: “Most people only ever contact police on 999 when it as an absolute emergency and in a time of need; the public need to know they can rely on us and have confidence that when they do ring 999 their call is answered as quickly as possible.

"We’re pleased that our own data shows us that between April 2021 and March 2022 92 per cent of 999 calls transferred to West Mercia Police are answered within ten seconds.

“We know there are always improvements that can be made and we will continue to support BT and work together to be as efficient as possible in our call response time and improve the overall experience for members of the public calling 999.

“I recognise some people may be concerned whether they should be dialling 999 or not.

"My message to the public is always call 999 if a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed; if there is a threat to someone’s life, or they are in immediate danger or harm, or if property is in danger of being damaged; or if a serious disruption to the public is likely.

“If it is less urgent, and a police matter and you are able to, you can report this via our online reporting form on our website or by dialling 101.”

The West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner has been reassured that West Mercia Police have improved call handling times for 999 calls.

Commissioner John Campion said “Knowing you will receive a fast response in an emergency situation is vital for our communities to be safe and feel safe.

"The control room staff do a commendable job, providing a professional and efficient service when faced with increasingly high demand.

"There are of always areas that West Mercia Police can improve on, and this has been an area I have scrutinised and then invested in.

"I have made resources available for both additional staff and technology. This shows communities are seeing an improved emergency service as a result.”