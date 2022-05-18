Watchdog slams 'unacceptable failings' after death of dialysis patient and pensioner

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) took Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust to court over the deaths of dialysis patient Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman and pensioner Max Dingle, both at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Following the trust's guilty plea and sentence at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the watchdog's director of operations for the Midlands, Fiona Allinson, said: "Both of these deaths are a tragedy. My thoughts are with the families of Bolly and Max, and others grieving for their loss.

“People using health and social care services have the right to safe care and treatment, so it’s unacceptable that patient safety was not well managed by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

“Both patients were severely let down due to the hospital not undertaking thorough and appropriate checks to ensure their needs were being met. The avoidable death of any patient is one too many and something that everyone working in the health and care system must do all they can to prevent.

“The vast majority of people receive good care when they attend hospital, but if we find a provider has put people in its care at risk of harm, we take action to hold it to account and protect people.

“I hope this prosecution reminds care providers they must always take all reasonable steps to ensure people receive safe care and treatment.”

Mr Zaman bled to death while having dialysis treatment. The trust accepted it failed to follow guidance to ensure his lines were visible and not secured to his bed. He lost three pints of blood in seven minutes.