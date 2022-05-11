Dangerous driver heading to first date forced oncoming car to swerve off the road

The A495 at Perthy. Photo: Google

Aaron Dulson, 35, of Allerton Road, Shrewsbury, was sentenced for dangerous driving at Shrewsbury Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to one charge at a previous hearing at Telford Magistrates Court.

George Heath, prosecuting, said that the incident had taken place at around 5.50pm on Friday, August 13, 2021 – first on a B road, and then on the A495 between Whittington and Ellesmere.

Mr Heath said that Dulson had first tail-gated a car on the B road, before doing the same on the A495, and then tried repeatedly to overtake a line of traffic behind an HGV.

The court heard that on a third attempt he overtook a car in front but was forced cut back in due to oncoming traffic, causing the car behind to brake heavily.

Then as the line of three vehicles ahead slowed down as they approached a dip in the road at Perthy, Dulson overtook at what he told police was between 60 and 70mph – the limit for the road is 60mph.

Mr Heath said that as he overtook, an oncoming car was forced to take evasive action, swerving onto the verge to avoid a crash, and was left with scratch marks to the side and damage underneath.

The court was told that Dulson, whose car had clipped the curb, had driven off – but did return after he had 'calmed down' to check on the welfare of the other driver, who was taken to hospital with what were described a muscle injuries.

Mr Heath said that Dulson was interviewed by police on January 10 this year and said he was driving on that day to a first date.

He told officers the traffic was slower than he would have liked and that he decided to overtake when he saw the dip in the road and that it was clear.

Alexandra Carrier, mitigating, told the court Dulson had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, was "clearly very remorseful" and "realises the position he placed other road users in".

She added: "He did panic and leave the scene but did then very quickly return to the scene worried for the other driver's wellbeing.

"While it would have been better to remain at the scene – and he accepts that – he did return to check the driver was all right."

Sentencing, Recorder Ruth Coffey said it was a "serious case of dangerous driving involving a prolonged period on two different roads," adding that "there was a very close margin between a head on collision."

She added: "It was by great fortune there was not a serious accident that could have resulted in someone's death".

Dulson was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 12 months.

He was also made subject of a community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £425 costs.