Man found guilty of killing man he believed was chatting up his partner

Daniel Griffith

Daniel Griffiths repeatedly beat Andrew Guy with a bat shortly after he had sent his partner the text message "on way babe, 10 mins".

After the attack, at 43-year-old Griffith’s property on Stafford Street in Audlem (near Market Drayton), Mr Guy returned to his mother’s home in Buerton, Cheshire.

Throughout the night Mr Guy, 54, was in significant pain and the following morning his body was found by his mother.

On Wednesday a jury found Griffiths guilty of Mr Guy’s manslaughter following a 15-day trial at Chester Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court next Wednesday, 11 May.

On Friday, October 15, last year, Mr Guy had travelled to his mother’s home by train from Bournemouth where he had been living for around four months.

The following afternoon he drove to Market Drayton and Whitchurch to meet with friends.

While in Whitchurch he received a text message and a phone call from Griffith’s partner, from a mobile phone allegedly used by both Griffiths and his partner.

Mr Guy arrived at the pair’s house in Audlem at around 7pm to bring them drugs and shortly afterwards a neighbour heard raised voices involving an argument between Mr Guy and the couple.

Griffiths dragged Mr Guy outside and hit him with a baseball bat in the stomach and leg, leaving him with dented marks on his body.

After the assault Mr Guy drove back to Buerton and changed clothes before picking up a takeaway in Market Drayton that he had promised to bring home to his mother.

While waiting for the takeaway he sent text messages to Griffiths and his partner’s phone saying he was in '10 out of 10’ pain in his stomach and bleeding as a result of the injuries inflicted upon him.

When he returned home the pain from the assault intensified and he confided in his mother that Griffiths had ‘set about me’ with a baseball bat.

The following morning at around 10.15am on Sunday, October 17, Mr Guy was found in the bathroom.

An ambulance attended the property but despite best efforts by paramedics and his mother, Mr Guy was confirmed dead.

A Home Office Post Mortem (HOPM) found Mr Guy had died due to a large amount of internal bleeding from blunt force trauma.

Cheshire Constabulary’s senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Dave Hutcheon said: “Andrew died an agonising and slow death due to extensive internal bleeding after being struck numerous times from Griffiths hitting him with what we believe was a baseball bat.

“While we may never know exactly why Andrew was attacked by Griffiths we believe the reason was closer to home than over bringing drugs to the address and because he wrongly thought Andrew was romantically interested in his girlfriend.

“Since Andrew died it has been a difficult time for his mother and his family and friends, and our thoughts have been with them since he passed away.

“We have worked incredibly hard to ensure that we were able to find his killer and to be able to give him and his family the justice they deserve.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported the investigation that has led us to where we are today including key witnesses and members of the public who came forward with information as well as the investigation team and the Crown Prosecution Service.”

Following the guilty verdict Mr Guy’s family said: “While it doesn’t ease the pain we’ve been caused by Andrew’s senseless death, we are grateful for the guilty verdict today. Andrew did not deserve to die the way he did, and the trauma of it has left its mark on all of us.

“We would like to thank all of the people who bravely came forward to offer help and information to the police and also those who came to court to give evidence so that the person responsible for Andrew’s death could be brought to justice.

“We would also like to thank Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service for all of their hard work, especially Detective Inspector Dave Hutcheon, Detective Sergeant Paul Nolan and the rest of their team. The work of the detectives is an honour to Andrew’s memory. The support of the family liaison officers Tom and Sarah and victim support officer Helen has helped us navigate this extremely difficult time and we could not have coped without them.