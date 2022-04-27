Police station closures make people feel 'unsafe on their own streets'

Bridgnorth police station is among those to have closed its doors

Figures obtained under freedom of information laws show that 217 police stations and counters in England and Wales were shut between 2015 and 2017, an average of 31 closures in a year.

Several Shropshire stations have closed during that time, including Whitchurch, Wem and Bridgnorth, as well as Shrewsbury’s smaller town centre police post in the Riverside Centre. Officers who worked from those posts now share buildings with fire service, NHS and council staff.

And a consultation was launched last October to close counter services on Sundays and Mondays and cut opening hours at Shrewsbury's Monkmoor police HQ and Telford's Malinsgate station. The two stations are currently the only ones in the county which have custody suites.

Last month, it was announced that officers would be returning to Shifnal police station for the first time since 2013, bringing a police presence back to the town for the first time since 2019. The old police station is occupied by Shifnal Town Council, but police officers will share it.

The stations closure figures were requested by the Liberal Democrats. Leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Too many people feel unsafe on their own streets, and too many criminals are getting away with it.

"The Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and focused on cutting crime."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The Government is already over halfway to recruiting an additional 20,000 additional police officers and the police are being given the powers, tools and funding they need to cut crime.

"It is the responsibility of locally elected police and crime commissioners and chief constables to take decisions around their resourcing and estates.