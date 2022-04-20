Telford murder trial hears from expert in marks and bruises

Peter Cairns was aged 26 when he died

Three teenagers from Telford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are standing trial at Stafford Crown Court for the murder of 26-year-old Peter Cairns.

Mr Cairns was found on a footpath with serious injuries from a stab wound and died in hospital later in the evening of June 11 last year. The attack is alleged to have taken place in Silkin Way, Telford.

The teenagers are also charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a second man on the same day.

Forensic scientist Adam Wilson appeared as an expert witness at the trial in front of the jury on Wednesday morning.

Mr Wilson, an expert in marks and bruises, has carried out assessments of the injuries and whether they can be associated with three weapons: a 90cm long blunt display-only Samurai sword, a claw hammer with a 28mm striking end and a wheel wrench which can be extended from 34cm to 52cm.

Mr Wilson was also able to say that a knife blade and a handle had originally been one part. But his assessment did not include any injuries allegedly caused by that implement, the jury heard.

Trial judge, Lord Justice Spencer, was told that Mr Wilson does not deal with knife injuries.

Mr Wilson said the slightly rusted Samurai sword was blunt and had not been sharpened, and was 2mm thick. It had been found in undergrowth.

"It was a display sword and had not been intended for any use," he said. It also had evidence of temporary repairs to stop its handle coming off which Mr Wilson agreed could be considered a "bodge job".

Mr Wilson concluded that the sword was "appropriate to have caused" a bruise on the surviving victim's back but that the hammer and the wheel wrench could be excluded as the cause of any of his injuries.

Of injuries caused to Mr Cairns, Mr Wilson concluded that there is "insufficient definition" of a link to bruising from any of the weapons. And he definitely excluded the hammer and the wheel brace as being the cause of any marks and bruises.

Under questioning from the defendants' barristers Mr Wilson agreed that the evidence did not help establish whether injuries were caused by the Samurai sword, the claw hammer or the wheel wrench.

Defence barrister Gurdeep Garcha said injuries could have been caused by "anything with a circular shape", including the handlebars of a moped.

The judge heard that prosecution barrister Lisa Wilding QC is due to conclude on Friday. The defence barristers will then be given the chance to set out their cases for the three teenagers.