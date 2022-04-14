Notification Settings

Balaclava-clad thieves grab £100,000 of copper cable in Shropshire

By David TooleySouth ShropshireCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after £100,000 worth of copper cable was stolen from a solar farm in Church Stretton.

Police generic image
The theft happened on land just off Henley Lane in Acton Scott in the early hours of Tuesday April 12 between midnight and 4am.

CCTV footage shows three men, who were all wearing balaclavas, cutting a padlock to gain access to the site before driving a white Ford Transit van onto the land and making off with the cable.

Anyone who was around the area at the time of the incident or may have CCTV, or dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 446i of 13 April 2022 or by visiting our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

