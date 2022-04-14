Balaclava-clad thieves grab £100,000 of copper cable in Shropshire

Police generic image

The theft happened on land just off Henley Lane in Acton Scott in the early hours of Tuesday April 12 between midnight and 4am.

CCTV footage shows three men, who were all wearing balaclavas, cutting a padlock to gain access to the site before driving a white Ford Transit van onto the land and making off with the cable.

Anyone who was around the area at the time of the incident or may have CCTV, or dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 446i of 13 April 2022 or by visiting our website https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/.