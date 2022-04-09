Police arrest driver after crash ends 100mph chase

An image police posted after arresting a driver who was speeding at more than 100mph

Officers said the driver eventually crashed in Sheriffhales – at which point they were arrested for "numerous offences".

Shropshire's Operational Policing Unit said it had dealt with the incident, which happened late on Friday night with the help of officers from Telford Police.

The driver failed to stop for police and had been travelling at up to 100mph through red lights in Telford, before crashing in Sherrifhales.

The team responsible for the arrest posted a picture of the chase on Twitter, adding: "Another busy night for Team B with help from @TelfordCops.

"This driver failed to stop, speeds of 100mph in Telford & through red traffic lights before crashing in Sheriffhales & arrested for numerous offences."