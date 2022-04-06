Tributes have been paid to Kyle Pugh

Kyle Pugh, 29, from Aston Drive, Newport, died on Wednesday, March 23.

West Mercia Police have now confirmed that a 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and has subsequently been bailed. She was arrested on Friday, April 1.

Mr Pugh was a local MC known as Fringe, and had three children.

In a tribute his family described him as a "beloved" son and father, and said their hearts had been broken by his death.

In a statement they said: “Kyle was a beloved son, father of three, brother, uncle and a friend to many.

"He was known for being a local MC, and despite being a Newport resident he was also a well-known Hollinswood lad.

“Kyle was a visionary in design and the CEO and founder of Design Dudes UK, but he could turn his hand to almost anything as he was a man of many talents.

“Our hearts are broken as Kyle was taken from us far too soon and he had so much more to give. He will be missed by so many.

“We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private at this very difficult time.”

Police said they continue to investigate Mr Pugh’s death after officers were called to a property on Aston Drive in Newport, Telford at around 9pm on Tuesday, March 22.