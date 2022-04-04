The incident is alleged to have taken place on a grassy area in the Underhill Street area of Bridgnorth.

Police said the incident had been reported on Sunday morning, and had taken place the night before.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and has subsequently been released on bail.

West Mercia Police has been asked by the Shropshire Star to confirm what offence the man was arrested for.

A spokesman for the police force said: "We are investigating a report of a sexual assault which was reported to us at about 10.15am on Sunday morning, April 3.

"It is alleged that the previous night a 20-year-old woman was raped on a grassy area in Underhill Street.

"A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."