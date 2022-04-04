The incident is alleged to have taken place on a grassy area in the Underhill Street area of Bridgnorth.
Police said the incident had been reported on Sunday morning, and had taken place the night before.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and has subsequently been released on bail.
West Mercia Police has been asked by the Shropshire Star to confirm what offence the man was arrested for.
A spokesman for the police force said: "We are investigating a report of a sexual assault which was reported to us at about 10.15am on Sunday morning, April 3.
"It is alleged that the previous night a 20-year-old woman was raped on a grassy area in Underhill Street.
"A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 188 of April 3.