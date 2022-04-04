Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man arrested after reported rape of 20-year-old woman in Bridgnorth

By Dominic RobertsonBridgnorthCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested after reports that a 20-year-old woman was raped in Shropshire.

Man arrested after reported rape of 20-year-old woman in Bridgnorth

The incident is alleged to have taken place on a grassy area in the Underhill Street area of Bridgnorth.

Police said the incident had been reported on Sunday morning, and had taken place the night before.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and has subsequently been released on bail.

West Mercia Police has been asked by the Shropshire Star to confirm what offence the man was arrested for.

A spokesman for the police force said: "We are investigating a report of a sexual assault which was reported to us at about 10.15am on Sunday morning, April 3.

"It is alleged that the previous night a 20-year-old woman was raped on a grassy area in Underhill Street.

"A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 188 of April 3.

Crime
News
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News