Telford car fires: Timeline as the number of vehicles set alight continue to rise

Mercedes car after the fire

Investigations have been launched into the fires, with residents now speaking of their fears due to the number of cars set on fire since the new year.

A man was arrested and then released on bail in connection with one car fire, but police have said they do not think they are linked and the causes of the fires are said to be unknown.

A timeline of events shows the amount of vehicle fires reported in the area since the beginning of the year, including the car of far right activist Tommy Robinson, who said his car was blown up with a petrol bomb outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.

Timeline of Telford car fires

December 29: Fire investigators called to late night car fire in the Glendale area of Lawley Village in Telford.

December 31: Police investigating two suspected arson attacks where flames spread from cars to buildings, say they are not linked.

January 2: There was a car fire outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Far-right activist Tommy Robinson claimed on social media that it was his car that was blown up in a petrol bomb attack.

January 7: A fifth car fire in Telford in just over a week was confirmed as "deliberate". Crews were called out to the blaze at Barnes Corner, Leegomery. Nobody was hurt. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire Investigation called out confirmed deliberate ignition.

January 8: Newport firefighters investigate sixth car fire in 10 days in Telford and Wrekin.

January 12: Spate of car blazes in Telford left neighbours in fear but police said they are not linked.

Residents told how they felt scared in their neighbourhood and want to move house after a spate of car fires across Telford and Wrekin.

A luxury Mercedes C Class in Newport was the latest vehicle to be set ablaze in the region.

It was the sixth car fire in 10 days in the borough. Police said they did not believe the fires were linked and are investigating them separately.

The Newport fire happened in The Smithfields, close to the town centre, at about 8.30pm.

January 15: A fire that started in a car, spread to a garage in Donnington.

Firefighters were called to The Crescent just after 10.30pm, with crews from Telford Central and Wellington, along with operations and fire investigation officers, sent out. They were able to bring the fire under control in half an hour.

January 18: Spate of car fires continues with seventh in a matter of weeks

It happened in Dawley Road, Arleston, at around 1am. The fire was treated as suspected arson

The force has said the previous six fires are not believed to be linked

February 2: Police say they are hunting a hoodie-wearing cyclist over Telford car fire.

Police in Telford appealed for information after someone riding a bicycle and wearing a hoodie is believed to have set fire to a car.

On Wednesday, December 29, a blue Audi Q3 parked in Glendale, Lawley, was set on fire at about 1.30am.

Telford and Wrekin Police say no injuries were reported.

On their Facebook page the borough's police said: "Did you see a car fire in Lawley on Wed, Dec 29?

"A blue Audi Q3 parked on Glendale was set on fire by a someone riding a bicycle and wearing a hoodie around 1.30am. No injuries were reported

February 14: Car fire investigated in Telford. The blaze broke out at 4am in Jackson Drive, Dosesley,

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was close to a residential property.

Two fire crews were quickly on scene along with a fire investigation officer.

The blaze was brought under control within half an hour with firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to put out the flames.

February 25: A suspect arrested in connection with a Telford car fire was bailed, police confirmed

The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire involving a BMW 3 Series in Tern Way, Wellington, in the early hours of Tuesday, February 22.

March 11: Fire in Telford car parts factory. Fire crews prevented a factory fire in Telford from spreading.

Manufacturing materials inside the Borgers Ltd factory at Hortonwood were involved in the blaze in the early hours.

Three crews from Telford Central and Wellington brought the fire under control within two hours.

March 23: Firefighters deal with another car fire in Telford

Police were also at the scene in Leegomery after the alarm was raised just after midnight when a car in Chockley's Meadow went up in flames.

March 27: A car fire spread to other vehicles and 15 metres of Leylandii trees at a farm near Broseley. Firefighters received 999 calls to Broad Acre Farm at Benthall just after 4.30am.

Crews from Much Wenlock and Tweedale along with a fire investigation officer went to the scene.

A spokesperson said the blaze involved two cars, a van and about 15 metres of the trees. The fire was brought under control by 5.20am.

A fire investigation officer was also on scene.

March 29: Fire investigation launched after another late-night car blaze in Telford.

Residents have spoken of their fears after a car was destroyed by the latest fire in a residential area of Telford on Monday night.

It's the third reported car fire in the town in March, after blazes in the Ketley and Leegomery areas earlier this month, and is the latest in a spate of blazes since the turn of the year.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire appliances from Tweedale and Wellington were scrambled to at 11.39pm where firefighters found a car totally alight.

Police also attended the scene with a fire service operations officer and an investigation has been launched.