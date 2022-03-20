Appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Telford

Police incident

It happened around 1am on Sunday outside the Bridge Inn, Wombridge Road.

A group of men were involved in a fight and a 31-year-old man suffered two stab wounds.

He was taken to Telford Princess Royal Hospital with what police are calling non-life changing injuries.

Officers believe the suspect got into a dark-coloured vehicle and was driven away from the scene.

Anyone who saw anything that could assist enquiries is asked to please get in touch.

Call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 29 of 20 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.