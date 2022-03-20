Notification Settings

Appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Telford

Published:

Police officers are appealing for information after a serious assault in Telford.

Police incident

It happened around 1am on Sunday outside the Bridge Inn, Wombridge Road.

A group of men were involved in a fight and a 31-year-old man suffered two stab wounds.

He was taken to Telford Princess Royal Hospital with what police are calling non-life changing injuries.

Officers believe the suspect got into a dark-coloured vehicle and was driven away from the scene.

Anyone who saw anything that could assist enquiries is asked to please get in touch.

Call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 29 of 20 March.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or 0800 555 111.

