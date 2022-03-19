Suspected stabbing outside Shrewsbury nightclub after 'altercation inside'

Police had cordoned the area off while they carried out investigations

The incident took place in Shrewsbury's town centre, outside the Fever nightclub, in the early hours of this morning.

Police said that the 27-year old victim's injuries "are not deemed to be life-threatening".

Officers said that it is believed the man had been attacked by another man "with what’s thought to have been a knife".

A statement from the force said they believed the incident had followed an earlier altercation in the club.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday

The incident took place at around 3.10am outside Fever & Boutique on Hills Lane.

Large sections around the area, as well as part of Welsh Bridge, had been cordoned off this morning by officers as part of the investigation. They have since re-opened.

Detective Inspector Joanne Delahay said they believe the incident was isolated, and that there is no wider risk to the public.

A statement from the force said: "A 27-year-old man is being treated in hospital after an incident outside a Shrewsbury nightclub in the early hours of this morning.

"The assault happened at around 3.10am outside Fever & Boutique on Hills Lane when the man was assaulted by another man with what’s thought to have been a knife. It’s believed this followed an altercation the pair had inside the club a short while earlier."

Police taped off the Bridge Street car park on Saturday morning

Detective Inspector Delahay added: “This is an isolated incident between these two individuals and we’re following up on a number of lines of enquiry to identify the suspect as quickly as possible. We don’t believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“To support our investigation Bridge Street Car Park and Hill’s Lane were closed but they are open again now. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have cause the local community.”

Police have appealed for anyone who witnesses the assault to get in touch. They are asked to quote incident 83i of March 19, either by using the form on the website – westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ or by calling the non-emergency number, 101.