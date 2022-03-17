Telford rapist locked up for six years after admitting attack

Paul Kofi Manu Aboagyewaa, from Hadley, has been jailed

Paul Kofi Manu Aboagyewaa, of Hadley, raped the woman in Telford in December last year.

The 58-year-old was charged over the attack earlier this month and went on to plead guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison and will also be added to the sex offenders register.

Pc Billy Barrett of West Mercia Police said: "We welcome the sentence that has been handed to Aboagyewaa, and I would like to show my gratitude to everyone who came forward with information that assisted officers with the investigation.

"I would also like to commend and thank the victim for her bravery and cooperation during what I am sure has been a truly traumatic and harrowing ordeal for herself and her family."