Businesses damaged across Shrewsbury as chip-eating burglars try to smash their way in

Marija Tidyman and Patrick Cronin of Philpotts which had its window smashed

A series of premises were either broken into, or targeted by would-be thieves, early on Wednesday morning.

They included Rhodes Pharmacy on Claremont Bank, the Blacks outdoor shop at Shoplatch, The Loft Cafe on Market Street, the Number 4 restaurant on Butcher Row and Philpotts sandwich shop, also on Butcher Row.

The incidents, which took place at around 4.30am, have left frustrated business owners having to arrange repairs to smashed windows and damaged doors.

It is understood police were alerted to two people smashing the windows on a property after they were seen at around 4.30am. Two men have since been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police said several boxes of medication had been taken from Rhodes Pharmacy – and have also warned the public to be wary of being offered prescription drugs.

Caroline Newbrook, owner of Number 4, said two men had been seen taking a run-up trying to shoulder barge their way into the restaurant at around 4.40am while holding a bag of chips.

Caroline Newbrook, owner of Number 4, discovered a number of windows smashed on the premises

The pair then smashed four panes of glass and tried to get in to the building before taking a parasol from The Bull pub and using it to try and smash the window to Philpotts.

Caroline said: "It happened in the dead of night about twenty to five. These two lads came up on our CCTV coming up from Pride Hill. You could see them looking in shops and they decided to target ours first.

"They were trying to barge the doors in, they were taking run ups trying to smash it.

Branch manager of Blacks Mike Parker after the shop was targeted overnight

"They had a go at that for a while, kicked it for a while then started smashing panes of glass.

"Luckily they didn't get in because the mess they would have created, it was bad enough as it was.

"They gave up on us then went to Philpotts, got a big umbrella from the Bull and were ramming it into the window."

Damage to The Loft in Market Street

Caroline said it was a real sense of frustration for the businesses targeted, after the impact of Covid and lockdown over the past two years.

She said: "It just feels like one thing after another. We have been here coming up 11 years and you are just trying to get yourself back on your feet again, trying to find staff, trying to get some money in the bank. What possesses people to do this kind of think I will never know."

Caroline added that the police had stepped in this morning, sending the forensic team out to examine the scene.

She said: "The police were really good. This morning I thought 'what can they do', it is more windows being put in in town again, because there has been a lot of this in town over the past few years."

Several boxes of medication were stolen from Rhodes Pharmacy

Ravi Nagra, manager of Rhodes Pharmacy, said a door and window had been smashed, and drugs were stolen including diazepam. He estimates around £500 worth of damage was caused, but is unsure of the total value of drugs stolen.

"This is the second time it's happened to us in the last 12 months," said Ravi. "We do feel a bit vulnerable as an independent pharmacy. It looks like they came in to steal particular medication. They knew what they were looking for. They smashed their way in and were out within a few minutes."

A window belonging to Philpotts was smashed in the spree, while two men were seen trying to use a wheelie bin and a parasol base to smash their way into Blacks.

While those responsible were not able to smash their way in, they did damage the front doors.

Alan Lancaster, owner of Philpotts, said it had been mindless crime that was leaving him with the difficulties of replacing a window in a listed building – likely to take until next week.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty said: “I would ask the public to be mindful if they are offered any form of prescription drugs, where they are not sure where it has come from, as it can be extremely dangerous to take medication that has not been prescribed to you by a doctor.

“If you are offered medication that has not been prescribed please report it to us.”

Anyone with any information or footage of the incidents is asked to visit the police website quoting reference number 39i or 40i of February 16, 2022.