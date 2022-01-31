Notification Settings

Man critically injured in hospital after being found unconscious in road

By Dominic RobertsonWelshpoolCrimePublished:

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found unconscious in the street.

The man was found unconsious at the junction of Berriew Street and Broad Street in Welshpool. Photo: Google
The man, aged in his 40s, was found on the junction between Berriew Street and Broad Street, Welshpool, at around 1.30am on Sunday.

Police said the man remains in a critical condition in hospital and they have launched an investigation into what happened.

Officers said the man had left the Angel pub in the town at around 1am.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said "We are keen to hear from anyone who has information, or dashcam or doorbell footage, from the Berriew Street area between 1am and 1.30am."

People can contact police at orlo.uk/P0DPs, on 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit orlo.uk/myxDu.

