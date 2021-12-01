West Mercia Police seeks volunteers to help maintain its vehicles

West Mercia Police are looking for vehicle maintenance and admin volunteers across the county. The force says volunteers often find their work results in employment within the force or "other exciting careers".

When asked why the force is looking for volunteers for these roles rather than offering a wage, Sophie Paley, Citizens In Policing Programme Manager at West Mercia Police, said: “We do have fully salaried vehicle maintenance technicians and administrators within the force, and we offer volunteering opportunities within different departments, with the flexibility of working a choice of hours per month alongside their salaried counterparts.

"Our volunteers are a key link in connecting communities to policing and make a significant contribution to, and impact upon, the communities we serve. It is recognised that providing members of the communities an opportunity to volunteer can often result in them gaining employment within the police, or the experience they gain can lead to other exciting careers, with many examples of this here in West Mercia.

"The underlying principle of the partnership is that police support volunteers complement, support and enhance the work of the police, and they are accordingly deployed in low risk roles. Volunteers are not employees and have no employment status, but they are recognised as an integral part of our police family.

“Our volunteers come from all walks of life and bring with them an array of existing skills, knowledge and experience to support policing. The reasons people choose to volunteer with us is myriad, but many choose volunteering as a way to keep active in retirement, further develop their skills and receive training and insight to help build their career with the force or other employers, or to help make a difference to society and feel valued for the vital contribution they make.”

The vehicle maintenance volunteer advert read: "Do you have general experience in the maintenance of a variety of motor vehicles and a full UK driving licence? Do you have a few hours to spare to help keep our police vehicles on the road and in tip top condition? Do you like the idea of being part of a friendly, talented team of Citizens in Policing volunteers? If so, this is the role for you!