Motorist who killed young father when windscreen fogged avoids jail

Danni Pitchford - seen here with wife Nichole, daughter Tia and son Lennon - was killed in the crash three days before Christmas last year

Mark Hughes, aged 27, was driving along Sedgeford in Whitchurch on December 22 last year when he crashed his Ford Transit into scaffolder Danni Pitchford. The 35-year-old was crushed between his lorry and Hughes' van.

Telford Magistrates Court heard how Hughes, of Edgeley Gardens, Whitchurch, had set off for work at about 7.40am.

Ian Bridge, defending, said Hughes had cleared the outside of his windscreen on a cold, damp winter's morning before setting off, but the inside fogged up as he was driving. Rather than pull over and clear it, he turned into Sedgeford and didn't see Mr Pitchford. The victim suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Hughes, who is an agricultural vehicle mechanic, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of death by careless driving.

Mr Bridge said on behalf of Hughes: "The most important thing to say is how sorry Mr Hughes is."

He read out a letter to District Judge Kevin Grego, written by Hughes' pregnant wife.

In it she said that his mental health had suffered since the accident and feels guilty about his actions.

"He has days where he feels he can't cope anymore and cannot live with what he has done," she said. "I don't feel he will ever be able to recover from the heartbreak he has caused. His actions on that dreadful morning have changed their lives forever."

She also said that sending him to jail would be punishing his children.

No victim impact statement from Mr Pitchford's family was read in court, however the judge did read submissions from his widow Nichole in private.

Judge Grego sentenced Hughes to 180 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for 15 months. He also ordered him to pay £280 in costs.

Nichole and the rest of Mr Pitchford's family were disappointed with the sentence handed down.

After the hearing she said: "That's all he's got for killing my husband. I don't think it's enough."

"He (Danni) was such a massive personality, always laughing.

"Danni was a well respected, known and loved Whitchurch man. He bought joy to everyone with his huge loud laugh and outgoing personality. He was the best father, husband and son and has left a huge whole in our lives."

Mr Pitchford's mum Gail said: "A suspended sentence would have at least sent a message out."