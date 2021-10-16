Two people ejected after alleged racist gestures during Shrewsbury Town game

Montgomery Waters Meadow (AMA)

A statement from Shrewsbury Town said the club was "bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled" and confirmed that two people were ejected from the Montgomery Waters Meadow stadium during the 1-0 home win over MK Dons.

The club and police are now both investigating, and Salop confirmed that anyone found to have been making racist gestures would receive a lifetime ban.

The statement in full said: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled to report two individuals were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow due to alleged racist gestures during our Sky Bet League One fixture with MK Dons this afternoon.

"Shrewsbury Town and West Mercia Police will now conduct full and detailed investigations. Should these allegations prove true, any individual guilty of these disgusting offences will receive a lifetime ban from all Shrewsbury Town fixtures.

"The club will work closely with West Mercia Police and will support any action suggested.