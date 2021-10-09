Police no longer treating death of Telford woman as murder

Mollie Taylor

Mollie Taylor, 28, was found dead at Hill Road, Overdale, in Telford on March 23. She had been assaulted the previous evening.

Three men aged 34, 45 and 47 and two women aged 34 and 66 – all from the area – were arrested as part of the investigation then released on bail for 28 days.

Police have now confirmed that all five have been released with no further action and that officers no longer believe anyone was responsible for Ms Taylor's death.

An inquest is now expected to take place in the coming months.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Five people arrested in connection with the death of Mollie Taylor have been released with no further action.

"Mollie, who was in her 20s, was found dead in an address in Hill Road in Overdale, Telford in March this year.