Police must do everything possible to rebuild public's faith following death of Sarah Everard, says new West Mercia chief

Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by Met officer Wayne Couzens, having kidnapped her in a fake arrest.

Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life order for the killing of the 33-year-old marketing executive which shocked and outraged the nation.

Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Lord Justice Fulford described the circumstances of the murder as “grotesque”.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said the police service had been shaken by the "abhorrent actions" of Couzens.

She said: "The crimes he committed against Sarah and the abuse of a position of trust counter everything we stand and strive for as a service.

Pippa Mills

"Like colleagues across the country, I recognise the understandable damage to public trust and confidence in policing. We must now do everything possible to rebuild that faith, to understand women’s fears and concerns and to show beyond doubt that they can put their trust in us.

"As an organisation, we will review the key points of learning and best practice that have come to light during this case. We remain absolutely committed to progressing our local plans to prevent violence against women and girls, to keep them safe and to make them feel safe.

"In West Mercia, we are focussed on preventing and responding to violence against women and girls. We prioritise domestic abuse, serious sexual offences, stalking and harassment, aiming to bring offenders to justice and support victims."

She said the thoughts of everyone in West Mercia Police were with Sarah Everard’s family and friends, and the force was committed to working with the National Police Chiefs’ Council, the Home Office and other UK forces to ensure a "clear and coherent approach across policing nationally".

"We understand that people may now be apprehensive if approached by a lone police officer, particularly in plain clothes," she added.

Wayne Couzens

"Our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service have released guidance as to steps you can take to check an officers identity and to reassure yourself.

"If members of the public have concerns about an officer or member of staff I encourage you to report these via our Professional Standards Department.

"We also encourage our officers and staff to report any concerns they may have about their colleagues through our internal confidential reporting line. Any concern raised to us is investigated thoroughly."

Anyone who feels they are in real and imminent danger, and they do not believe the officer is who they say they are, should seek assistance by shouting out to a passer-by or call 999.

The court had heard how Couzens used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March 3.

The firearms officer, who had clocked off from a 12-hour shift at the American embassy that morning, drove to a secluded rural area near Dover in Kent, where he parked up and raped Ms Everard.

Ms Everard, who lived in Brixton, south London, had been strangled with Couzens’ police issue belt by 2.30am the following morning.

Married Couzens then burned her body in a refrigerator in an area of woodland he owned in Hoads Wood, near Ashford, before dumping the remains in a nearby pond.

He was arrested at his home in Deal, Kent, after police connected him to a hire car he used to abduct Ms Everard, whose remains were found by police dogs on March 10.