Clothes, cash and jewellery stolen in Shrewsbury town centre raid

Pockets in Shrewsbury's Square was raided in the early hours. Photo: Google

Pockets in Shrewsbury's Square was burgled in the early hours of Monday morning, with the shop's owner reporting that around £4,000 of stock had been taken.

Cash was stolen, along with designer clothing and jewellery.

A suspect was arrested in the town centre a short time later, West Mercia Police Said.

Paul Martin, 43 and from Newport, was due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with burglary.

Pockets sells premium men's clothing at five shops across the Midlands, with the branch opposite the Market Hall in Shrewsbury the original flagship store.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "Police attended a burglary at Pockets in Shrewsbury at just after 1am on Monday, August 30, where a large quantity of clothing, jewellery and cash had been stolen.

"Paul Martin, 43, from Newport, was arrested a short time later in the town centre on suspicion of burglary.