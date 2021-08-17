Warrant issued after conviction for puppy farmer

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Luke Raymond Gillman

Luke Raymond Gillman, 28, previously of Arleston Brook, Telford, was convicted in his absence after failing to attend Telford Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The case went ahead in his without him and magistrates convicted Gillman of five separate charges under the Animal Welfare Act.

Three of the charges relate to causing unnecessary suffering to separate dogs between October 23, 2018, and November 20, 2018, at Arleston Brook.

He was also convicted of a charge of 'failing to ensure the needs of 55 dogs and puppies were met' by providing a 'suitable environment', and another of 'failing to establish a full and effective biosecurity disease control programme including the identification and treatment of ill health'.

A warrant without bail has been issued for his arrest so he can be brought before the court to be sentenced.

His co-accused were sentenced last month for fraud and animal welfare offences after the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) launched an investigation into the sale of puppies in the Greater Manchester area in 2017.

One was given a two-year prison term, suspended for two years, and the second received six months custody, suspended for 12 months.

Both were disqualified from keeping dogs for life and given community orders.

RSPCA officer Kirsty Withnall led the investigation which saw police execute multiple warrants, finding 55 dogs and puppies living in poor conditions.

She said: “We believe the dogs were being transported from Wales and Ireland to be sold on to unsuspecting members of the public as family-bred pets, many tragically went on to die.

“We found dogs living in dark, cold, filthy conditions, in cramped makeshift pens and tethered outside with rickety old wooden kennels as their only shelter. These dogs were not loved and well cared for, in fact even their basic needs were not being met. Some were underweight and had untreated skin conditions and ear infections.”

The dogs were taken into RSPCA care and many were placed in foster homes.

They were signed over to the RSPCA in December 2019 and have since all been rehomed.

Now, the RSPCA is asking the public to help track down Gillman so he can be sentenced.