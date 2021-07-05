Police at the scene, at Waterloo Road, Ketley, Telford on July 3

A man in his 20s, who has not yet been formally identified, died in the early hours of Saturday, July 3, in the Ketley area in Telford.

Police believe he was possibly assaulted near to the park and children's play area near Millennium Village, off Ketley Road. Following the assault, police believe he left the scene and he was later discovered nearby on Holyhead Road, where he had died.

Today police have arrested a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. They are currently both in custody and helping police with enquiries.

As part of the investigation, two men were arrested on Saturday and have been released on bail.

Police closed the road at Waterloo Road, Ketley, Telford on July 3

Another 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were also arrested and have been released without charge in relation to the event.

Police were called to Holyhead Road at around 12.58am on Saturday and detectives continue to appeal for anyone with information relating to this assault to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “We are continuing our complex murder investigation into the sad death of a man in his 20s, that we launched on 3 July.

“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the assault that we believe took place in the park and children’s play area near to Millennium Square, just off the Ketley Park Road to speak with us or contact Crimestoppers to help us with our investigation.

Police blocked entry to the park off in Ketley, Telford on July 3

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam fitted to their car and was driving in the area of the park (Ketley Park Road) and Holyhead Road. It is possible they may have captured footage which may help with our enquiries.

“We understand our community continues to feel distressed and we would invite anyone to speak with members of our Safer Neighbourhood and local policing patrols who will have an increased presence within the area over the coming days.”

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 44i of 3 July 2021 or online under the Tell Us About section of westmercia.police.uk.