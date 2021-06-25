Five more charged after huge police drugs raid at Welshpool caravan park

Five more men have been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking in Welshpool.

More than 80 police officers took part in the operation in Welshpool. Photo: Phil Blagg
Kane Glyn Bastable, 24, Kuldeep Sahota, 35, Gavin Andrew Tony Warley, 28, and Joshua Large, 22, from the Wolverhampton area have been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A drug and remanded to court at Llandudno on Friday.

They were arrested in Wolverhampton on Wednesday following police warrants linked to an operation at Leighton Arches caravan park carried out on Monday, June 21, which involved up to 80 officers.

Martin John Gallagher (35) from Welshpool has been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, and was also remanded to court at Llandudno on Friday.

Sheldon Terrence Kay (24) from Knighton, Michael Power (19), John Paul Power (25), and Patrick David Stokes (32) from Welshpool, appeared at court between June 23 and 24 and have been remanded in prison.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: “This week’s action has resulted in 11 people being arrested and nine of those have been charged with conspiracy to supply drugs. We have also seized a significant amount of drugs.

“This operation has been carried out as part of our commitment to eliminate the risk caused by illegal substances in our communities. I’d encourage anyone with concerns about criminal activity involving drugs to contact us.”

