Police officer to face misconduct hearing

A notice published by West Mercia Police says the unnamed male officer allegedly breached “authority, respect and courtesy” standards.

The case will be heard between Wednesday, July 7 and Friday, July 16 in Worcester, the force says.

Hearing chairman Callum Cowx has imposed reporting restrictions on the case, including granting anonymity to the accused officer, but these could be lifted if the panel finds against him.

The notice, published online, says: “A misconduct hearing under the provisions of the Police (Conduct) Regulatins 2020 will take place in Worcester in relation to a West Mercia Police Officer.

“The Officer will answer allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour, namely: Authority, Respect and Courtesy”.

Based on the 2012 Police (Conduct) Regulations, the Standards of Professional Behaviour includes a subsection on “authority, respect and courtesy” which asks officers to pledge to “act with self-control and tolerance, treating members of the public and colleagues with respect and courtesy”. It also requires them to use their powers “lawfully and proportionately, and respect the rights of all individuals”.

The West Mercia Police force area includes Herefordshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Worcestershire. The notice does not specify which of those areas the accused officer was based in, nor where the breach of standards is alleged to have happened.

“If proved, it is contended that the officer’s actions singularly or in their totality amounted to gross misconduct,” the notice says.