Dalian Atkinson's death hastened by kicks to the head, expert tells murder case jury

Former Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson

West Mercia Police officer Benjamin Monk, 42, is accused of the murder and manslaughter of the former Aston Villa striker near his father's home in Meadow Close, Trench, Telford, on August 15, 2016.

The officer used a Taser gun for more than 30 seconds on the 48-year-old and kicked him twice on the head following a confrontation after being called to a report of a late-night disturbance, the court has heard.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, clinical review expert Dr Jasmeet Soar told the jury that despite Mr Atkinson having kidney dialysis and being diagnosed with cardiac issues, in his opinion he had been managing.

"It wasn't a certain risk of death. Those risks were there, but he didn't die," he said.

He said the "kicks were significant" in terms of the force or impact on his brain.

"The fact that he had lost consciousness, had a rapidly beating heart that needed oxygen, that was getting starved. That led to a change in trajectory which hastened the dying process.

"The kicks led to dying in my opinion. He couldn't breathe properly. That cocktail of stress, then kicks to the head led to the process and the heart stopped."

Dr Soar also said he was not in a position to be "critical or not" of the ambulance crew regarding issues with monitoring Mr Atkinson's condition while he was in their care.

In his conclusion Dr Soar said: "In my opinion the contributors to Mr Atkinson's death were his pre-existing medical conditions, his mental health crisis, use of the Taser, the kicks to his head, his position at the scene and his deterioration during the ambulance transfer."

The jury previously heard claims that 12 factors - including an enlarged heart, end-stage kidney disease and physical exertion may have contributed to the ex-footballer's death, and that a "key" issue for jurors to determine was whether Mr Atkinson was conscious when he was kicked by Monk.

They also heard that pain caused by the use of a Taser and "psychological disturbance" were other possible factors.

The prosecution alleges that Monk and colleague Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith unlawfully attacked Mr Atkinson following a report of a disturbance outside to his father Ernest's home at about1.30am.

Jurors have heard the 48-year-old went into cardio-respiratory arrest and died in the Princess Royal Hospital after being brought to the ground by a Taser, kicked and struck with a baton.

Mr Atkinson, of Little Dawley, also played for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Pc Monk, denies murder and manslaughter, his colleague Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 31, denies assault after striking Atkinson with a baton.