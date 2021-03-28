Police descend on groups of youths drinking in Shrewsbury

The Quarry in Shrewsbury

Officers took to the Quarry and other parts of the town yesterday and ordered the groups to leave the area in line with current Covid lockdown restrictions.

A dispersal notice remains in place throughout today.

A spokesman from Shrewsbury Police said: "We have spent a lot of time using section 34 dispersal powers to disperse large gatherings of youths drinking alcohol in the town centre and Quarry park. A dispersal notice remains in place this weekend."

It comes days before the restrictions gripping the country are set to ease as of tomorrow.

From March 29, people will be able to meet up in groups legally for the first time in months.

It will see the return of the ‘rule of six’ and the end of the ‘stay at home’ message.

People will be able to meet either in groups of six from any number of households, or meet more people from two households only, in any outdoor space. This includes parks and private gardens, with the government requesting people stay local, and maintain social distancing.

Indoor meetings in England cannot happen until May, and even then they will be limited to the ‘rule of six’.

However, the aim is to end all social contact restrictions in June, allowing unlimited gatherings of people both inside and out.

Everyone is urged to continue working from home and minimise the number of journeys they make as much as possible.