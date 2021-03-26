Telford 'murder' victim named as Mollie Taylor as suspects bailed

Mollie Taylor was aged 29 when she died

Ms Taylor was found dead at a house in Hill Road, Overdale, on Tuesday after she was attacked around a mile away the night before.

Five people have been arrested over her death but so far nobody has been charged.

Her family have now released a statement which says: "It is with great sadness that the family of Mollie Rose Taylor wish to announce her passing on March 23 despite the amazing efforts of the emergency services to try and save her life.

“We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, but would now respectfully request that we are given the time and space to grieve.”

Police at the scene in Hill Road, Overdale

Ms Taylor is thought to have been assaulted near the Premier Store in Haybridge Road, Hadley, at around 10.30pm on Monday evening.

Police were called to the attack and said Ms Taylor left the scene with a friend.

Officers were then called to the house in Hill Road on Tuesday morning where Ms Taylor was found dead.

The cause of her death has not yet been confirmed.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 9:28am on Tuesday to an address in Hill Road, Overdale.

"The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, two land ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival, crews found one patient, a woman, in a critical condition. Staff worked quickly to administer advanced life support to the woman, but sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Meanwhile the five murder suspects, who are all from the local area, have been granted bail for 28 days.

They include three men, aged, 34, 45 and 47, and two women, aged 34 and 66.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the police involvement between the assault and Ms Taylor's death.