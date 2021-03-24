'She was terrified': Warning after schoolgirl followed home in Bridgnorth

A mother from Bridgnorth has issued a warning after her 16-year-old daughter was followed home by a group of men.

The incident happened at about 6pm on Saturday, when the school pupil was returning from the Co-op on Mill Street accompanied with a friend.

The pair were walking over the B4363 bridge in Low Town when they realised they were being followed.

The girl's mother, 47, who wished to remain anonymous, said the group of five men followed her daughter one mile to their home near the Severn Valley Railway before waiting in a nearby car park.

She said: "She managed to get inside the house and lock herself in – unfortunately my husband and I were both out at the time.

"She looked out the window and could see them waiting outside, which is when she alerted me and I came straight back."

The mother of one said the incident, which has been reported to the police, had left her "concerned".

'Worrying'

"Putting myself into her shoes, I can't imagine how she must have felt being followed by five men," she said.

"I'm very concerned – she told me she had all sorts of things racing through her mind and she was terrified.

"The fact it happened on our doorstep is worrying and I want to let other people know – men and women of all ages – and tell them to be cautious.

"With lockdown town isn't as bustling as it usually is so there are fewer people around to raise the alarm.

"These people didn't look like they were local so it raises doubt why they were there at all.

"My daughter has worried about going on her normal walk to school, although the school has been very supportive."

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

