Fraudsters claiming to be police officers in scam attempts

The force said it is aware that criminals pretending to be police officers are again attempting to defraud people in Shropshire, as well as Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright said: “We’ve received reports of fraudulent calls occurring across our communities, whereby criminals are impersonating police officers asking their victims to part with cash.

“We’re pleased to see that some members of our communities are beginning to recognise scam calls and we are hugely grateful that you’ve continued to share these messages with your loved ones. You’re helping to save them from becoming victims of crime.

“Whilst our officers are working hard to investigate these incidents, we are once again asking you to reach out to elderly friends and family and remind them that a police officer will never ask them for money or to transfer funds to a courier. If this happens to you, it’s a scam. Provide no personal information and hang up, wait 10 minutes, then call us on 101.