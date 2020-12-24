Man, 80, taken to hospital after being hit by van in Shrewsbury

The man was hit outside Ableworld in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The incident happened on Mount Pleasant Road at the junction with Ditherington Road at about 5.40pm on Wednesday.

It involved an 80-year-old man who was knocked over by a Citroen Luton van.

Police have confirmed the van did not flee the scene and no one was arrested.

The pensioner was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with serious head injuries and officers are appealing for witnesses to see how the man came to be involved in the collision.

Onlookers reported multiple police cars at the scene, including an unmarked vehicle, which closed the road for at least an hour.

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two ambulances which were joined by a Midlands Air Ambulance ground team.

A WMAS spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a van and a pedestrian on Mount Pleasant Road at 5.40pm. Two ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment."

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 465_I of December 23, 2020.