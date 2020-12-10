Man, 23, found guilty of murdering fiancee from Oswestry

Lauren Griffiths who was murdered by her partner at their flat in Cardiff

Madog Rowlands, then 22, killed Lauren Griffiths, 21, at their home in Cathays, Cardiff, on April 29 last year.

After the murder Rowlands bought MDMA and cannabis before ordering a sandwich from Subway and ate it while sat next to the body of his wife-to-be.

Newport Crown Court heard how he chillingly waited more than 24 hours before dialling 999 – and tried to fool operators into thinking that the incident had just happened.

Miss Griffiths was found dead at their flat on Glynrhondda Street at around 6.30pm on April 30, 2019.

Coverage of the case:

After Rowlands was taken to Llandough Hospital following the murder, a psychiatrist noted he "showed no physical signs of being upset and was not tearful".

Despite claims that he loved her "100 per cent", detectives soon discovered that this wasn't the first time Rowlands had strangled his partner.

In March 2018 he flew into a rage and tried to strangle her during a row, the court heard, but the assault investigation was discontinued after the couple got back together.

Officers also found out that while on bail, Rowlands searched Google for terms including "how to show remorse" and "credit for guilty plea".

In his evidence, Rowlands, now 23, claimed that he didn't intend to kill Miss Griffiths.

The pair first became an item in 2015 when they both lived in North Wales and moved to Cardiff in 2017 when Rowlands took up a computer animation course at the University of South Wales.

The trial was also told that Miss Griffiths had been diagnosed with dissociative personality disorder.

Rowlands, of Coed Efa in New Broughton, Wrexham, said he was acting in self-defence when she grabbed him by throat after she suffered a mental health episode.

But little over two hours after beginning their deliberations, jurors today found Rowlands guilty of murder.

Judge Daniel Williams ordered psychiatric and a pre-sentence reports to be undertaken before Rowlands is sentenced.

Judge Williams said: “The sentence for those convicted of murder is a sentence of life imprisonment.

“I must impose the minimum term you must serve before you are considered for release from prison.

“In order to assist me determining how long the tariff will be I am going to order a pre-sentence report and psychiatric report.

“I order you to be produced at the court for your sentencing on January 8.”