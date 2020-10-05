Scammers imitate police officers in Telford

West Mercia Police has issued a warning about the incidents, which involve elderly people being tricked into handing over money.
Scammers imitate police officers over the phone and make their victim disclose financial information.
Residents are being encouraged to stay vigilant and warn elderly friends and neighbours.
West Mercia Police Inspector Sean Brennan said: "Across Telford, we have seen a rise in telephone fraud offences where elderly people are deliberately targeted and tricked into handing money to suspects they believe are police officer.
"Please warn elderly friends and neighbours and help to prevent them from becoming a victim."
Across Telford, we have seen a rise in telephone fraud offences where elderly people are deliberately targeted and tricked into handing money to suspects they believe are police officers. Please warn elderly friends and neighbours and help to prevent them from becoming a victim. pic.twitter.com/ws9lAiktTk— Inspector Sean Brennan (@InspectorSean) October 5, 2020