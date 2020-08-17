Advertising
Man with 'I'm not drunk' bumper sticker charged with drink-driving
A man has been charged with drink driving after a Range Rover was found one mile away from a wheel it was missing.
Police were called to a Range Rover that was crashed on a kerb in Ironbridge on Saturday night.
Officers said the vehicle was a write-off and that the missing wheel was found one mile away on the Wharfage - the main riverside street in Ironbridge
Telford Cops shared photos on Twitter which showed the Range Rover with major damage to its front passenger side where the wheel was missing.
On the back of the car was a bumper sticker which said "I'm not drunk, just avoiding potholes".
West Mercia Police said a man was arrested and charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath after blowing double the drink driving limit in custody.
The legal alcohol limit in England is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
