Man with 'I'm not drunk' bumper sticker charged with drink-driving

Police were called to a Range Rover that was crashed on a kerb in Ironbridge on Saturday night.

#DrinkDriver last night in #Ironbridge



His Range Rover was ruined when we located him & so was he as he failed the breath test!#Arrested, blew 70 in custody & charged to court



We eventually found the missing wheel 1 mile away on the Wharfage! 🤦🏻‍♂️ a whole mile!



20450#Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/bawAQs1C8M — Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) August 16, 2020

Officers said the vehicle was a write-off and that the missing wheel was found one mile away on the Wharfage - the main riverside street in Ironbridge

Telford Cops shared photos on Twitter which showed the Range Rover with major damage to its front passenger side where the wheel was missing.

On the back of the car was a bumper sticker which said "I'm not drunk, just avoiding potholes".

West Mercia Police said a man was arrested and charged with driving with excess alcohol in his breath after blowing double the drink driving limit in custody.

The legal alcohol limit in England is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.